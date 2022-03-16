VaccineSecrets #COVIDCrisis 7: #VaccineTyranny: Fear Factor, Coerced Into Compliance by #JonathanOtto



#BruceLipton PHD:

“… we’re not victims of our genetics. By definition, we are masters of our genetics. That takes us to a completely different realm because then we become personally responsible for the character of our lives.”



“We are being programmed with fear, stress, threat. Those chemistries that come from images like that, debilitate the system. Stress was only used hundreds of thousands of years ago to run away from a saber-toothed tiger. So if you shut down growth, & you shut down the immune system, until you escape the tiger it was not a problem because what’s that, 10, 15 minutes after the tiger is gone, you’re back into growth again. But today’s world is stress 24/7 365. Biology was never designed for chronic stress.”



“Placebo effect can heal you of any disease. Nocebo, negative thinking, can cause any disease.”