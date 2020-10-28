© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tweet Series Day 42 (Oct 28, 2020)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • December 17, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #CaitlynJenner. Caitlyn may look different now, but Caitlyn is still the same person who won the gold back in 1976. A proud American that shows that you can be yourself and that’s ok. Caitlyn’s stepdaughter is @KimKardashian, and I think we all know her. Yes, she is misguided very seldom, but when the time to defend a person locked away, she was there. I am proud to look up to her as a celebrity. They are human beings like the rest of us, and at least she tries to do good. She is married to @KanyeWest. People say many things about him. His music is a little eccentric. I like that first song I heard but since then, it is not really my taste, but many people like it. When I hear about how much they try to silence him at every turn, it makes me upset. Let the man be. He knows what a lot of what he is saying is right. You just don’t want to hear that message because it does not fit your narrative. He is definitely the number two choice after the current president for office. I would be proud to be an American where he is the commander in chief. Keep fighting the good fight from your fellow #OCS #JesusWalksWithMe (and Muhammed, “Lucky” Buddha, Gandhi, & Hanukah Harry too)
Note—Show pictures of Jesus, Muhammed, “Lucky” Buddha (We’ve Taken Luck from Lucifer), Gandhi, & Hanukah Harry too)
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this man was mentioned earlier but not by name, this is #MohammedAli. He is the GOAT of #Boxing. He is more American than almost everybody. If you don’t believe that, then I’m sure his family members would knock you out. He was before my time, but the stories I hear are legendary. The video I showed earlier just presented that he would not let anything slow him down. He is an American Icon. Another American Icon is #AbrahamLincoln. He is our 17th President and did the most courageous thing of all. He wanted America united very badly that he did what he had to do at all costs. #Illinois is the Land of Lincoln. People who live in Illinois embody his spirit. Many want to make our country a better place. The coolest thing about Lincoln, he didn’t even need Social Media Pressure to do it. He is also an American Icon.
Note—Play the clip “Mohammed Ali and Sylvester Stallone: 1977 Oscars”
https://youtu.be/ZPfww_c8qtk; #Ali The GOAT of #Boxing
Note—Play Kanye West featuring Daft Punk “Stronger”
https://youtu.be/PsO6ZnUZI0g;
Bow in the Presence of Greatness! #Kanye2024 & #DaftPunk is Awesome too!
Note—Show pictures of Jesus, Muhammed, “Lucky” Buddha (We’ve Taken Luck from Lucifer), Gandhi, & Hanukah Harry too)
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this man was mentioned earlier but not by name, this is #MohammedAli. He is the GOAT of #Boxing. He is more American than almost everybody. If you don’t believe that, then I’m sure his family members would knock you out. He was before my time, but the stories I hear are legendary. The video I showed earlier just presented that he would not let anything slow him down. He is an American Icon. Another American Icon is #AbrahamLincoln. He is our 17th President and did the most courageous thing of all. He wanted America united very badly that he did what he had to do at all costs. #Illinois is the Land of Lincoln. People who live in Illinois embody his spirit. Many want to make our country a better place. The coolest thing about Lincoln, he didn’t even need Social Media Pressure to do it. He is also an American Icon.
Note—Play the clip “Mohammed Ali and Sylvester Stallone: 1977 Oscars”
https://youtu.be/ZPfww_c8qtk; #Ali The GOAT of #Boxing
Note—Play Kanye West featuring Daft Punk “Stronger”
https://youtu.be/PsO6ZnUZI0g;
Bow in the Presence of Greatness! #Kanye2024 & #DaftPunk is Awesome too!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.