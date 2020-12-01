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LEARN DAVINCI RESOLVE 17 IN 30 MINUTES - Editing Basics & New Features Guide
Chris' Tutorials
Chris' Tutorials
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15 views • December 01, 2020
Get a grasp of the basics of video editing in DaVinci Resolve 17 and notable new features in the latest beta version.

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What to Expect 0:00

Project Selection 0:13
⦁ Thumbnail vs List View
⦁ Create a New Project

7 Pages of Resolve

Media Page 1:05
⦁ Media Storage
⦁ File Import in Resolve
⦁ File Import from Windows Explorer

Edit Page 4:03
⦁ Effects Library, Edit Index, Inspector
⦁ Open & Close Windows
⦁ Import to Timeline
⦁ Cut
⦁ Trim
⦁ Add Effect
⦁ Create Title
⦁ Edit Property
⦁ Keyframing

Cut Page 11:11
⦁ Triple Timeline
⦁ Centered Cursors
⦁ Smart Insert
⦁ Add Effects / Titles
⦁ Clip Settings
⦁ Quick Export (New)

Fusion Page 16:45
⦁ Nodes
⦁ Edit Advanced Title Properties

Color Page 19:29
⦁ Color Grading Videos
⦁ Color Warper (New)
⦁ Lookup Tables (LUTs)
⦁ Power Windows

Fairlight Page 24:05
⦁ Raise / Lower Track Volume. Clip Volume.
⦁ Audio Effects (Clip & Track)
⦁ VST Effects (Reaper Filters, ERA 4)

Deliver Page 26:36
⦁ Export
⦁ Entire Timeline vs In/Out Export
⦁ Queue & Export Multiple Jobs
Keywords
tutorialvideo editinghow-toeffectsdavinci resolvetitlestransitionsresolve 17new-features
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