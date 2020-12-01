© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEARN DAVINCI RESOLVE 17 IN 30 MINUTES - Editing Basics & New Features Guide
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • December 01, 2020
Get a grasp of the basics of video editing in DaVinci Resolve 17 and notable new features in the latest beta version.
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
What to Expect 0:00
Project Selection 0:13
⦁ Thumbnail vs List View
⦁ Create a New Project
7 Pages of Resolve
Media Page 1:05
⦁ Media Storage
⦁ File Import in Resolve
⦁ File Import from Windows Explorer
Edit Page 4:03
⦁ Effects Library, Edit Index, Inspector
⦁ Open & Close Windows
⦁ Import to Timeline
⦁ Cut
⦁ Trim
⦁ Add Effect
⦁ Create Title
⦁ Edit Property
⦁ Keyframing
Cut Page 11:11
⦁ Triple Timeline
⦁ Centered Cursors
⦁ Smart Insert
⦁ Add Effects / Titles
⦁ Clip Settings
⦁ Quick Export (New)
Fusion Page 16:45
⦁ Nodes
⦁ Edit Advanced Title Properties
Color Page 19:29
⦁ Color Grading Videos
⦁ Color Warper (New)
⦁ Lookup Tables (LUTs)
⦁ Power Windows
Fairlight Page 24:05
⦁ Raise / Lower Track Volume. Clip Volume.
⦁ Audio Effects (Clip & Track)
⦁ VST Effects (Reaper Filters, ERA 4)
Deliver Page 26:36
⦁ Export
⦁ Entire Timeline vs In/Out Export
⦁ Queue & Export Multiple Jobs
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
What to Expect 0:00
Project Selection 0:13
⦁ Thumbnail vs List View
⦁ Create a New Project
7 Pages of Resolve
Media Page 1:05
⦁ Media Storage
⦁ File Import in Resolve
⦁ File Import from Windows Explorer
Edit Page 4:03
⦁ Effects Library, Edit Index, Inspector
⦁ Open & Close Windows
⦁ Import to Timeline
⦁ Cut
⦁ Trim
⦁ Add Effect
⦁ Create Title
⦁ Edit Property
⦁ Keyframing
Cut Page 11:11
⦁ Triple Timeline
⦁ Centered Cursors
⦁ Smart Insert
⦁ Add Effects / Titles
⦁ Clip Settings
⦁ Quick Export (New)
Fusion Page 16:45
⦁ Nodes
⦁ Edit Advanced Title Properties
Color Page 19:29
⦁ Color Grading Videos
⦁ Color Warper (New)
⦁ Lookup Tables (LUTs)
⦁ Power Windows
Fairlight Page 24:05
⦁ Raise / Lower Track Volume. Clip Volume.
⦁ Audio Effects (Clip & Track)
⦁ VST Effects (Reaper Filters, ERA 4)
Deliver Page 26:36
⦁ Export
⦁ Entire Timeline vs In/Out Export
⦁ Queue & Export Multiple Jobs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.