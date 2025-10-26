🛡️ Get looted, stay looted! 👮

This energetic hard rock track opens with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff atop a tight rhythm section, Energetic drums and steady bass steer the verses, uplifting choruses swell with soaring vocals, then a dense, electrifying guitar solo erupts before the synth-led groove powers a euphoric finish





(Verse 1) Streetlights flicker on a broken pane Another siren sings the same refrain They built the system on a rigged-up scale Where the little fish always seem to fail We watch the pockets of the mighty swell But if you take a crumb, they throw you in a cell So raise your fists up, hear the cold decree: The house always wins, can't you finally see? (Chorus) Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! Signed in blood and sealed with a heavy paw From the mansions down to the subway drain The big score's legal, and it causes no pain They clean out your future, they empty your soul Then they smile and tell you to maintain control Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! A beautiful system with a terrible flaw! (Verse 2) They sell you dreams with interest rates attached A shiny package, but the bottom is patched They promise freedom, but the fine print is dense And every single move is met with defense The bankers chuckle in their ivory tower While the city starves for another hour They siphon the water, they bottle the air And tell you you're crazy if you dare to stare. (Chorus) Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! Signed in blood and sealed with a heavy paw From the mansions down to the subway drain The big score's legal, and it causes no pain They clean out your future, they empty your soul Then they smile and tell you to maintain control Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! A beautiful system with a terrible flaw! (Bridge) Oh, the judge is a friend, and the cop's on the take They call it 'business' for goodness sake The paper trail's clean, the numbers all stack But there's an empty feeling you can't get back They wear the badge, they carry the weight Of keeping the rich ones from sharing the plate. (Guitar Solo - Gritty, driving, with a discordant edge) (Chorus) Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! Signed in blood and sealed with a heavy paw From the mansions down to the subway drain The big score's legal, and it causes no pain They clean out your future, they empty your soul Then they smile and tell you to maintain control Get looted, stay looted, it's the law! A beautiful system with a terrible flaw! (Outro) Yeah, you got looted... and you better just stay that way. It's the law. (Sound of a cash register closing with a heavy thud