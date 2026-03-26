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During his visit to Pyongyang, President Lukashenko presented a wreath to the heroes of Korea.
And at the request of the Russian President, flowers as a sign of gratitude for help in the Special Military Operation.
Also, Belarusian President Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un have signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Pyongyang.