2023-05-15 Gifts From The Lord Jesus Christ

Sources:
Title:
https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/
Thoughts Video:
https://odysee.com/@the-rev/2020-03-03-Thoughts 720P
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T9sqRi2laIyw/ 480P
Thoughts Attack Timeline pdf:
https://xephula.com/posts/842119
http://lrcressy.com/church/books/Timeline-of-Attack.pdf
Jesus Christ commissioning the disciples:
https://www.pinterest.com.au/pin/20125529567319271/
Spirtually Solid Meme:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1502576569724440581
Azusa Street Revival Videos:
https://youtu.be/k1X-uziDC60
https://youtu.be/lp-rjyDVrGU
Music:
“Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
© 2023 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.