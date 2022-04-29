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RUSSIA & BELARUS FORM NEW USSR & INVITE EX-SOVIET NATIONS TO JOIN! 'IT WILL ALL END IN 200 SECONDS', RUSSIA SAYS DEFACTO WW3_READY WITH NUKES! - CERN RESTARTS TO PUSH PHYSICS TO THE EDGE!! [mirrored]
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80 views • April 29, 2022
RUSSIA & BELARUS FORM NEW USSR & INVITE EX-SOVIET NATIONS TO JOIN!!!!! 'IT WILL ALL END IN 200 SECONDS', RUSSIA SAYS DEFACTO WW3_READY WITH NUKES!!! - CERN RESTARTS TO PUSH PHYSICS TO THE EDGE!! [mirrored]
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