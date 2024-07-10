BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tony Byker - 'Becoming X'
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 10 months ago

From the album ‘Metatron’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n


Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots.

https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015


BECOMING X

I can see that you are wearing out your name suit

See your head exploding with your woke puke

Musk he bends the knee kisses the key

Hollow Hoax thrust on humanity

Everyday more censorship

Suffocate the voices eliminate the risk

Knowledge is their enemy

That’s why they wanna shut it down

Self fulfilling prophecies

They wrote the book and made it happen

Wicked men up to their dirty old trix

I’ll poke your one eye out with my best stick

Look a little long in your gold tooth

Skin with doodles and your wicked half truths

We don’t need your health checks

Self appointent trustees of the matrix

Hell bent on sterilsing the whole race

X marks the spot Clotshot D-pop the rot why not ?

Self fulfilling prophecies

They wrote the book and made it happen

Keywords
unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy