Tony Byker - 'Becoming X'

From the album ‘Metatron’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n
Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots.
https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015
BECOMING X
I can see that you are wearing out your name suit
See your head exploding with your woke puke
Musk he bends the knee kisses the key
Hollow Hoax thrust on humanity
Everyday more censorship
Suffocate the voices eliminate the risk
Knowledge is their enemy
That’s why they wanna shut it down
Self fulfilling prophecies
They wrote the book and made it happen
Wicked men up to their dirty old trix
I’ll poke your one eye out with my best stick
Look a little long in your gold tooth
Skin with doodles and your wicked half truths
We don’t need your health checks
Self appointent trustees of the matrix
Hell bent on sterilsing the whole race
X marks the spot Clotshot D-pop the rot why not ?
Self fulfilling prophecies
They wrote the book and made it happen