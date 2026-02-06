Trump posted a video about election fraud, with the Obamas shown as Apes at the end of the clip

Trump posted a video on Truth Social about election fraud, with the Obamas shown as monkeys at the end of the clip.

Cynthia... this video may have been removed? - (Update, at bottom)

@realDonaldTrump • Truth Social icon Truth Social • February 5, 2026 @ 11:44 PM ET

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116021857490657707

Now link says: Not found This resource could not be found

Update, adding the answer: Trump deleted the video showing Obama and his wife depicted as monkeys. The clip remained on his page for more than 12 hours, collecting around 4,500 likes and 1,500 reposts.

The White House administration claimed the post was published “by mistake.”