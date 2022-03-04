Brutal Reality About Putin, and Biden Sounding Like Trump, with Buck Sexton

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Megyn Kelly is joined by Buck Sexton, co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, and Jason Whitlock, Fearless host on BlazeTV, to talk about wishful thinking about Ukraine and the brutal reality about Putin's war plans, the West's role in pushing Putin to this point, talk about the historical context to this Ukraine invasion, the truth about America's Russia relationship, the truth about NATO, the push to declare Putin a "war criminal," Biden sounding like Trump at the State of the Union, what Biden didn't say about January 6th.