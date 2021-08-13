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Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash Threatening Doctors - Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Stew Peters
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880 views • August 13, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash, Threatening Docs
EXCLUSIVE! "They get more money when they're on Remdesivir, they get more money when they're on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die and you can't watch".
Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections, refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with "COVID".
https://rumble.com/vl22xf-attorney-thomas-renz-drops-bombs-hospital-administrators-killing-for-cash-t.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Renz-Law.com
EXCLUSIVE! "They get more money when they're on Remdesivir, they get more money when they're on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die and you can't watch".
Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections, refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with "COVID".
https://rumble.com/vl22xf-attorney-thomas-renz-drops-bombs-hospital-administrators-killing-for-cash-t.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Renz-Law.com
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