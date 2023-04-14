Vivrant! Edible Tree Garden, April 14th 2023

Edible trees, temperate climate fruit and berry trees and shrubs flowering and leafing out, rooting deep, and growing. Recorded April 14th, 2023 in Virginia.
Includes: Tangerine, Persimmon, Pawpaw, Pirella, Golden Currant, Apple, Santa María, Aroniaberry, Blueberry, Mimosa, Saw Palmetto, Mulberry, Moringa, Osage Orange, Elderberry. #FoodIsMedicine #GrowToEat #StreetHarvest #GYOF #FTW #10X #GAINS #Detox #Antioxidant #Aox
Inquire about plants for sale with your preferred contact method found here: linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.