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Agenda 2035: The Post Human World / Controlled Planetary Collapse
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22 views • March 21, 2021
Alex Jones has received a deep download concerning the future of the human race. He breaks down the next 15 years and lays out we are at a crossroads of humanity and we must take control of our destiny to survive.
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