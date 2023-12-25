The US: A Land Of Forgetfulness

After several days of being pretty much bedridden, I'm back in this episode to talk about the land of forgetfulness. Well, take a look at Psalm 88 and its reference to Messiah, Jesus the Christ, and we'll also bring in some application to us in the united States. Are we in need of resurrection? It sure seems so.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.