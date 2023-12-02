The Marian Fathers' Schedule for December 2023!

Divine Mercy - Fr. Anthony Gramlich
Nov 30, 2023
Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, gives you the schedule for upcoming talks, videos, shows, and events from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy for the month of December. This way you won't miss anything to help your soul in your spiritual journey!
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXO30yVTILo
