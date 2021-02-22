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Family Law Courts Need Urgent Reform | Senate Speech By Pauline Hanson
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72 views • February 22, 2021
Pauline Hanson talks about a bill currently before Parliament, Family Law Amendment (A Step Towards a Safer Family Law System) Bill 2020. It aims to take the power out of the conflicted family court judges when it comes to reform of the family court system. The legislator working from years of review into the family court system, the goals are less redundancy, more fair and timely response to these difficult situations.
www.onenation.org.au
www.onenation.org.au
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