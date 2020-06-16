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WTF? - WATCH WHAT ALL THESE COPS ARE DOING DURING THE RIOTS! - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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199 views • June 16, 2020
Cops Gone Wild! The millennial and Gen-X cops are truly nothing more than a government gang, storm troopers, and mob enforcers. Cops have always been bad, because they enforce unlawful codes created by politicians onto the people, rather than protect people from government abuse/terrorism and protect our Freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution/Bill of Rights. THERE IS NOTHING MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE PROTECTION OF FREEDOMS, RIGHTS and PRIVILEGES. Never give up a single freedom for FAKE security!!! Here we see cops breaking into buildings, defacing buildings, threatening law-abiding citizens, attacking people, placing bricks out for the rioters, and on and on. Where are all the millions of Patriots that own guns? The problem is the Patriots are now crying for the cops to stay in power. I would have never in a million years thought the Snowflake LBGTQP folks to be tougher than Patriots and Cops, but that is what is happening, before our very eyes! If the unarmed snowflakes can take down cities that were imprisoned by cops, the the armed Patriots could easily take back the entire country, abolish all the unlawful laws past in the past 200 years, and reset us back to the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights as our ONLY governing documents.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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