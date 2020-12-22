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UFOs: What's Going On? (1985)
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143 views • December 22, 2020
The Landmark 1985 Cable TV Documentary That First Dared To Investigate UFOs On HBO!
Before it was acceptable, let alone fashionable, to discuss in the mainstream media such things as the Roswell crash, this documentary, which begins with aerial shots of objects eerily like medieval paintings of manned flying orbs, discusses the Roswell UFO, Project Bluebook and its chief UFO investigator J. Allen Hynek's change of attitude from debunker to supporter of the validity of the phenomenon, as well as the controversial Travis Walton alien abduction, and even dares to investigate the so-called "British Roswell" that was the RAF Bentwaters/Rendlesham Forest Incident that had occurred a mere 5 years earlier! Contains amazing exlusive interviews with J. Allen Hynek; Travis Walton; Bill Brazel Jr., son of the rancher who first discovered the Roswell crash debris; Major Jesse Marcel, the first US miltary officer to inspect the Roswell crash site and associated debris; Astronaut Deke Slayton, who describes his own aerial encounter as a test pilot with what he called "a saucer" that sped away from him at a speed too great to pursue; the famed long-time "Hudson Valley" ufo sightings on many occasions in New York State and seen by nearly a thousand witnesses in total; fly-overs of SAC nuclear weapons storage areas; Larry Fawcett; famed UFO investigators Larry Fawcett and Stanton Friedman; Peter Gersten, attorney for Citizens Against UFO Secrecy; Betty Cash and Vicky Landrum, who together had one of the most incredible UFO encounters ever.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Before it was acceptable, let alone fashionable, to discuss in the mainstream media such things as the Roswell crash, this documentary, which begins with aerial shots of objects eerily like medieval paintings of manned flying orbs, discusses the Roswell UFO, Project Bluebook and its chief UFO investigator J. Allen Hynek's change of attitude from debunker to supporter of the validity of the phenomenon, as well as the controversial Travis Walton alien abduction, and even dares to investigate the so-called "British Roswell" that was the RAF Bentwaters/Rendlesham Forest Incident that had occurred a mere 5 years earlier! Contains amazing exlusive interviews with J. Allen Hynek; Travis Walton; Bill Brazel Jr., son of the rancher who first discovered the Roswell crash debris; Major Jesse Marcel, the first US miltary officer to inspect the Roswell crash site and associated debris; Astronaut Deke Slayton, who describes his own aerial encounter as a test pilot with what he called "a saucer" that sped away from him at a speed too great to pursue; the famed long-time "Hudson Valley" ufo sightings on many occasions in New York State and seen by nearly a thousand witnesses in total; fly-overs of SAC nuclear weapons storage areas; Larry Fawcett; famed UFO investigators Larry Fawcett and Stanton Friedman; Peter Gersten, attorney for Citizens Against UFO Secrecy; Betty Cash and Vicky Landrum, who together had one of the most incredible UFO encounters ever.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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