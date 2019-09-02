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2 Corinthians 4:10-11
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7 views • September 02, 2019
Another Moment goes over our day to day life with Jesus Christ.
2 Corinthians 4:10-11 (KJV)
10 Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body.
11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus' sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
2 Corinthians 4:10-11 (KJV)
10 Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body.
11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus' sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
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