Traverse the Universe… No Ship Required

With “Lady Stardust” - a former Black Projects Operative

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There’s been growing discussion about alleged government coverups involving knowledge of, and even collaboration with, off-world beings from other parts of the universe—or possibly other dimensions. Some guests we’ve featured, like Tony Rodrigues, Andrea Martin, and Elisabeth Hancock, have shared perspectives that challenge conventional understanding, describing experiences with secret space programs, extraterrestrial diplomacy, and the nature of reality itself. A common thread in these conversations is how little we truly know about the universe, consciousness, and the idea of a unified field connecting everything. In a time when many accepted narratives are being questioned, voices like these invite us to consider new possibilities—ones that, even if only partly true, are astonishing in scope.





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This week’s guest, Lady Stardust, offers another such perspective. Raised in a strict, Amish-like environment, she claims that at just four years old she was taken aboard a craft and began training for work on other worlds. Now an adult seen as grounded and professional, she says she has spent decades traveling beyond Earth, learning and teaching abilities such as walking through walls, breathing underwater, and remote viewing—skills she believes are innate to humans. Speaking publicly for the first time, she aims not to expose secret programs but to encourage personal exploration and inner development. Her message focuses on expanding awareness and embracing the potential within, and she may even guide listeners through a breathing exercise during the show.