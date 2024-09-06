How is the US Convincing the Philippines to Destroy Itself?

- The US infiltrates a targeted nation’s information space to manipulate a nation’s own population against its best interests;

- The US has convinced the Philippine people that its former colonial master is its “ally,” it largest trade partner (China) is its enemy, and that foregoing economic development to confront China is somehow in its best interests;

- The US does this through large media networks including “fact checking” projects paradoxically reinforcing lies rather than rooting them out;

- A nation’s information space is as important to protect for national security as its physical domains (land borders, shores, and air space);





