The exact moment Biden lost the debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
U.S. President Joe Biden's performance during the first presidential debate against Donald Trump of the 2024 election campaign has raised questions from supporters and critics alike about whether Biden should withdraw from the race. Andrew Chang zeroes in on the critical moments that may have lost Biden the debate — and possibly his base.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.