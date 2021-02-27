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May 04, 1970 "Kent State" = 33 (Chaldean) & "Masonic Media" = 322 (English Extended)
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63 views • February 27, 2021
May 04, 1970 "Kent State" = 33 (Chaldean) & "Masonic Media" = 322 (English Extended)
Four student protestor "victims" and their Masonic "Birth-Rite" name gematria (Kabbalah Coded). Masonic Network Families...
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Allison Beth Krause = 58 (Chaldean)
Allison Beth = 39 Septenary & 39 Chaldean
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Jeffrey Glenn Miller = 69 Septenary 69 & Chaldean
Jeffrey G Miller = 51 (Chaldean)
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Sandra Lee "Sandy" Scheuer = 704 (Primes)
Sandra Lee Scheuer = 58 (Chaldean)
Sandra L Scheuer = 58 (Full Reduction)
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William Knox Schroeder = 74 (Chaldean)
William Schroeder = 174 (English Ordinal)
William Schroeder = 84 (Full Reduction)
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Ohio National Guard = 58 (Septenary)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Four student protestor "victims" and their Masonic "Birth-Rite" name gematria (Kabbalah Coded). Masonic Network Families...
--------------------------------------------------------
Allison Beth Krause = 58 (Chaldean)
Allison Beth = 39 Septenary & 39 Chaldean
---------------------------------------------------------
Jeffrey Glenn Miller = 69 Septenary 69 & Chaldean
Jeffrey G Miller = 51 (Chaldean)
---------------------------------------------------------
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Scheuer = 704 (Primes)
Sandra Lee Scheuer = 58 (Chaldean)
Sandra L Scheuer = 58 (Full Reduction)
----------------------------------------------------------
William Knox Schroeder = 74 (Chaldean)
William Schroeder = 174 (English Ordinal)
William Schroeder = 84 (Full Reduction)
----------------------------------------------------------
Ohio National Guard = 58 (Septenary)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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