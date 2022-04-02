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4/1/2022 Ukraine Rescue: The rescue camp of the New Federal State of China in Medyka has the best equipment and far better organization than the Red Cross, and that was unbelievable for many people. Many media and volunteers stand with the citizens of the New Federal State of China who are dedicated to taking down the Chinese Communist Party