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LAST YEAR’S HEROES, THIS YEAR’S UNEMPLOYED
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125 views • October 03, 2021
LAST YEAR’S HEROES, THIS YEAR’S UNEMPLOYED
A yet unknown portion of healthcare workers in the State of New York have been forced from their jobs by the Biden-Cuomo-Hochul vaccine mandate. A scramble is now happening to fill the vacuum created by the mandate. National guard, internationally imported help from the Philippines and retirees are being used as bandages to fix the problem as hospitals are shutting services and care options.
A yet unknown portion of healthcare workers in the State of New York have been forced from their jobs by the Biden-Cuomo-Hochul vaccine mandate. A scramble is now happening to fill the vacuum created by the mandate. National guard, internationally imported help from the Philippines and retirees are being used as bandages to fix the problem as hospitals are shutting services and care options.
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