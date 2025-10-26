Donald Marshall going in depth about Human Cloning: Specifically, REM Driven Human Cloning, Folks might remember Donald Marshall from his 2011 letter disclosing his ongoing torture at secret underground cloning centers run by the Illuminati and the Vril Lizards. Well, it's been 5 years, and now we have pop stars like Nicki Minaj tweeting about her experiences with this very thing, as well as rapper B.O.B. What's really going on? Well, today Don joins THC to give the people some long awaited updates on what's been going on with him, the cloning centers, and those who occupy them. Join Donald Marshall's supporters.

Human Cloning exists and Human Hosts Walk among us help me share this info , The term cloning describes a number of different processes that can be used to produce genetically identical copies of a biological entity. The copied material, which has the same genetic makeup as the original, is referred to as a clone. Researchers have cloned a wide range of biological materials, including genes, cells, tissues and even entire organisms, such as a sheep. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.