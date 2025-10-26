BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DONALD MARSHALL SECRET TAPES - CLONING PART 3
TKWK T.V
TKWK T.V
185 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 1 day ago

Donald Marshall going in depth about Human Cloning: Specifically, REM Driven Human Cloning, Folks might remember Donald Marshall from his 2011 letter disclosing his ongoing torture at secret underground cloning centers run by the Illuminati and the Vril Lizards. Well, it's been 5 years, and now we have pop stars like Nicki Minaj tweeting about her experiences with this very thing, as well as rapper B.O.B. What's really going on? Well, today Don joins THC to give the people some long awaited updates on what's been going on with him, the cloning centers, and those who occupy them. Join Donald Marshall's supporters.

Human Cloning exists and Human Hosts Walk among us help me share this info , The term cloning describes a number of different processes that can be used to produce genetically identical copies of a biological entity. The copied material, which has the same genetic makeup as the original, is referred to as a clone. Researchers have cloned a wide range of biological materials, including genes, cells, tissues and even entire organisms, such as a sheep. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.


Keywords
sciencecellscloningchipscientisthuman cloningdonald marshallcloning centrerem sleepcloning station
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy