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NIGHT SHADOWS 05272022 -- Tall Whites and Crop Circles. Davos, Israel, Jerusalem, WHO, WEF
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671 views • May 28, 2022
The WEF have warned us about the future, and do not let the failure of Biden's attempt to give away our nation to the elite via WHO fool you, for they will never stop and the way it was worded said they would decide later - but the WORLD ORDER will march on, and the technology is there for them to collapse the entire monetary system is still deeply in place - and will march on. Then we have Israel's internal political fighting may offer its enemies to attack as Jerusalem Day approaches. Then we have the mystery of Pentecost and the number 44 showing up all over. Tall White Aliens spotted by a police officer looking at crop circles. Then we have a manipulated food shortage warnings coming from all quarters and much more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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