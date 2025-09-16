Tolkien's Influence and the Inklings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tolkien’s work isn't just fantasy; it's a prophetic warning. His bond with C.S. Lewis and the Inklings was a meeting of brilliant minds resisting modern decay. He saw the dangers of technology encroaching on the human spirit, a vision more relevant than ever.
#Tolkien #Inklings #CSLewis #Prophecy #LordOfTheRings #Philosophy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport