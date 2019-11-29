© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Vulgar language) Its time to tell the alphabet people to go F themselves
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • November 29, 2019
*LANGUAGE WARNING* This video in no way depicts my feelings about the gay/lesbian/Trans community...but merely the lobbyists & activists who have cast a dark cloud over the entire movement!
They have pushed society too far and its time to speak up against this bullying.
They have pushed society too far and its time to speak up against this bullying.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.