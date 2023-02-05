Quo Vadis





Feb 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for February 1, 2023:





My dearest children, do not be afraid and afraid for the things you will see since you are in the times established by my Son, everything that is contrary to his Will will end, your guardian angels will take care of each one of you and everything, finally it will end on your rambling land.





Many of you, unfortunately, do not believe in the coming of Jesus to your land but will have to surrender in the face of the evidence.





Too many sins, too much malice have taken possession and goodness no longer exists in men.





I'm sorry to see you suffer but it will all be over before any of you realize it.





Your Father will say the word "end" and everything will be fulfilled on your earth.





My children, pray, pray, pray, so that all my children realize that your times are drawing to a close.





Sadly most of you, up to now, have turned a deaf ear to my words, but time is truly at an end.





You who have always listened to my words, continue to pray and offer sacrifices for my children who are deaf to my recommendations.





I thank you and pray for you and for your families, don't let temptations win you over, Jesus is with you.





I bless you and protect you, always be attentive to my recommendations.





May the Lord always be with you all and his Spirit protect you in trials.





Virgin Mary and Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1BfpIp2PW0



