X22 REPORT Ep. 2908b - Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2908b - Oct 25, 2022

Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line

The [DS] is panicking, the people are not with them, they are now thinking logically. [HRC] is panicking over the 2022 midterm elections, they see their power slipping through their fingers. Scavino sends a message, the red wave is coming and the [DS] doesn't stand a chance. The rest of the corrupt individuals will fall in line in the end. The patriots are in control.

