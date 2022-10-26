X22 REPORT Ep. 2908b - Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2908b - Oct 25, 2022
Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line
The [DS] is panicking, the people are not with them, they are now thinking logically. [HRC] is panicking over the 2022 midterm elections, they see their power slipping through their fingers. Scavino sends a message, the red wave is coming and the [DS] doesn't stand a chance. The rest of the corrupt individuals will fall in line in the end. The patriots are in control.
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