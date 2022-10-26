Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2908b - Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2908b - Oct 25, 2022

Scavino Sends Message: Red Wave, 11.3 Was The Beginning, All Will Fall In Line

 The [DS] is panicking, the people are not with them, they are now thinking logically. [HRC] is panicking over the 2022 midterm elections, they see their power slipping through their fingers. Scavino sends a message, the red wave is coming and the [DS] doesn't stand a chance. The rest of the corrupt individuals will fall in line in the end. The patriots are in control. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admincriminal syndicatewashington racket

