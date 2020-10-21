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Group that predicted President Trump’s 2016 win forecasts 2020 repeat victory
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34 views • October 21, 2020
Most supporters of the President’s re-election campaign believe enthusiasm is a better prediction over national polls. Yet, one polling group that correctly predicted President Trump’s win in 2016 expects a repeat victory this year. One America’s Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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