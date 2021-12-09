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Coming of Christ Lesson 11 - No Rapture in 1 Thess 4
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13 views • December 09, 2021
We talk about Paul's statement to the Thessalonian First Century believers promising that some of them would still be alive to be in a face-to-face relationship when Christ returned; in the spirit; and gathered them unto himself; at the end of the Mosaical Age. Otherwise known in some circles as the Rapture. Surprise! It's not what you think.
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