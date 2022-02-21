NEWSBREAK 143 | CELESTE SOLUM | BREAKING NEWS: HAVANA SYNDROME IN PUBLIC COGNITIVE WARFARE NEXT?

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Explosive information from military sources suggest Havana Syndrome on a large scale may be headed the public's way, the intention insidious neurodamage as evident in the cases of diplomats and spies apparently caught in a hot war involving many countries, says Celeste Solum.
Links to the current and advertised future pandemics such as Marburg Virus may be the use of frequency weapons to produce physical illness, such as the “painting of the lungs” with radio frequencies to produce COVID and now possibly internal hemorrhaging and neuro-hits also with radio frequency weapons or acoustic neuroweapons.
A terrifying scenario if true, it becomes essential nevertheless to learn more about this weapons capability which Celeste has been studying recently.
Please visit her channel at Youtube (Celestial Report) and her website at shepherdsheart.life to hear her five-part webinar on this subject. More coverage at this channel shortly.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum Opens her Webinar on Whack a Brain here today:
https://rumble.com/vvi0fs-wack-a-brain.html