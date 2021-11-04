RED WAVE! WHO WAS YESTERDAY'S BIGGEST LOSER?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4032 subscribers
The shock votes in yesterday's elections - particularly in Virginia and New Jersey - have upended the Democratic Party juggernaut that has prevailed since the 2020 elections. Who are the real winners and losers from yesterday? Also - Minneapolis says "no" to BLM-inspired police defunding, a Pfizer whistleblower, and the CDC's old switcheroo on vax definition is exposed.