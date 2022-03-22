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V/A My Girlfriend Was A Punk
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32 views • March 22, 2022
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Cool compilation of female fronted bands from across the world playing their style of punk rock. My favorite track is the last one. I met the singer from Sado Nation at the funhouse in Seattle while on tour with RF7. I think Nick and her had some sort of history. I don't remember if SN played the gig, I know that the Mentors played though.
Track listing
A1
The Lepers - Flipout
A2
Sick Things - Antisocial Disease
A3
Ici Paris - Le Centre de Monde
A4
Usch - Ito
A5
Rough Cut - Danger Boy
A6
The Stripes - Week end Love
A7
The Questions - Take a Ride
A8
Electric Dead - 30 Years
A9
Glueams - 365
B1
Mary Monday and Her Bitches - I Gave My Punk Jacket
B2
The Doll - Trash
B3
S.I.B. - No One Rules
B4
Joy Ryder + Avis Davis - Nasty Secretary
B5
Anouschka et Les Prives - Control
B6
Tyranna - Back Off Baby
B7
Sado-Nation - Mom and Pop Democracy
B8
The Reactors - World War 4
B9
Sheena & The Rokkets - Omae Ga Oshi
Cool compilation of female fronted bands from across the world playing their style of punk rock. My favorite track is the last one. I met the singer from Sado Nation at the funhouse in Seattle while on tour with RF7. I think Nick and her had some sort of history. I don't remember if SN played the gig, I know that the Mentors played though.
Track listing
A1
The Lepers - Flipout
A2
Sick Things - Antisocial Disease
A3
Ici Paris - Le Centre de Monde
A4
Usch - Ito
A5
Rough Cut - Danger Boy
A6
The Stripes - Week end Love
A7
The Questions - Take a Ride
A8
Electric Dead - 30 Years
A9
Glueams - 365
B1
Mary Monday and Her Bitches - I Gave My Punk Jacket
B2
The Doll - Trash
B3
S.I.B. - No One Rules
B4
Joy Ryder + Avis Davis - Nasty Secretary
B5
Anouschka et Les Prives - Control
B6
Tyranna - Back Off Baby
B7
Sado-Nation - Mom and Pop Democracy
B8
The Reactors - World War 4
B9
Sheena & The Rokkets - Omae Ga Oshi
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