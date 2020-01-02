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Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger 225 miles off San Diego
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20 views • January 02, 2020
Credit: Courtesy | Date Taken: 01/01/2020
The crew aboard a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevac a 68-year-old woman from the cruise ship Viking Sun approximately 225 miles south of San Diego Jan. 1, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)
The crew aboard a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevac a 68-year-old woman from the cruise ship Viking Sun approximately 225 miles south of San Diego Jan. 1, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)
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