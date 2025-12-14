Disturbing Content❗️The first minutes after the terrorist attack in Sydney

❗️❗️The first minutes after the terrorist attack in Sydney on Bondi beach area.

Islamists opened fire on Jews with shotguns? (at least one had a shotgun, maybe with pellets? Cynthia, read at a 2 sites).

There are already over 6 victims.

At the time of the shooting, about 2000 local Jews were celebrating Hanukkah.

Update:

Police say at least 12 people have been killed in a shooting near a Jewish gathering at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

One shooter was killed, while another is in custody.

Two police officers have undergone surgery after being injured in the shooting.

Warning: This story contains details which may distress some audience members.