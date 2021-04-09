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Bill Gates SUN BLOCKING project has finally made main screen | Tucker Carlson
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182 views • April 09, 2021
Bill Gates, the man that gave us BLUE screen windows, followed by endless patches and upgrades. The man that wants the whole world vaccinated with his mRNA DNA changing vaccines, now has a new grand idea for the people of the world. HE WANTS TO BLOCK OUT OUR GOD-GIVEN SUN. If you have a nut with a lot of money, he will start doing nutty things - at our expense. For more information visit the www.Emit.Zone and see the information section https://emit.zone/information/
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