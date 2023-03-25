Standstill freight train derails in Massachusetts

Sky News Australia





March 25, 2023





Massachusetts has suffered a freight train derailment which has somehow happened while at a standstill.

Local residents are on edge as the clean-up gets underway due to the two previous train spills having become environmental threats with their toxic chemical loads.





This latest train derailment, however, was carrying non-threatening recyclables and landfill.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G-fgqp57q8



