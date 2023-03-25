Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Standstill freight train derails in Massachusetts
829 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Sky News Australia


March 25, 2023


Massachusetts has suffered a freight train derailment which has somehow happened while at a standstill.

Local residents are on edge as the clean-up gets underway due to the two previous train spills having become environmental threats with their toxic chemical loads.


This latest train derailment, however, was carrying non-threatening recyclables and landfill.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G-fgqp57q8


Keywords
toxic chemicalstrainenvironmentalmassachusettsfreightstandstillderailstwo previous train spills

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket