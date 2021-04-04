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American Union & European Union - How & When Did It All Begin & Where Is It Going To?
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61 views • April 04, 2021
This movie presents genesis of American & European Unions. It shows how it all began. The author uncovers some important details that will enable to connect the dots for numerous people who are still confused by current world affairs.
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