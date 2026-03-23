Inside Iran's Unravelling

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The Middle East has become the vortex of a rapidly intensifying geopolitical tempest—one that’s no longer confined to borders or conventional battlefields. What’s unfolding is not just a military confrontation between Israel, the United States, and Iran, but a deeper, more consequential unravelling from within Iran itself. Beneath the headlines of missile strikes and retaliatory attacks lies a narrative far more destabilising: the internal collapse of a brutal Islamic occupation.