Pier Luigi Ighina: «Qué son las nubes», revelación. (Pier Luigi Ighina: «Cosa sono le nuvole», Rivelazioni). Descripción en castellano.

Pier Luigi Ighina: «Qué son las nubes», revelación. (Pier Luigi Ighina: «Cosa sono le nuvole»). Descripción en castellano.
Pier Luigi Ighina: «Cosa sono le nuvole», Rivelazioni («What are clouds», Disclosure).
En el presente vídeo, el inventor Pier Luigi Ighina (1908-2004), desde la finca que le fue cedida en Imola, concretamente en la zona interior de lo que es el circuito de carreras, lleva a cabo una explicación acerca de lo que son las nubes, y a través de unas hélices de helicóptero insertadas en el terreno, puesde consiguir tanto que se separen las nubes, como hacer llover en la finca.
Ighina nunca patentó sus inventos.
Duración: 5 minutos y 9 segundos. Idioma: italiano.
Para más información consultad el siguiente vídeo en italiano:
Pier Luigi Ighina - L'uomo delle nuvole.
https://odysee.com/@AICONFINIDELMONDO:6/Pier-Luigi-Ighina---L'uomo-delle-nuvole:e
