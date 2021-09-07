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Simon Sinek's Advice Will Leave You SPEECHLESS (MUST WATCH)
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150 views • September 07, 2021
Simon Sinek's Advice Will Leave You SPEECHLESS (MUST WATCH)
Working for something you don't care about is called stress. Working for something we truly love is called passion. With this in mind, it is truly important that you truly find out what your passion is in this world. In this inspirational video about success, sit back as we listen to Simon Sinek’s rules of success.
Subscribe to our channel for the best motivational content here:
https://bit.ly/2T7goR6
If you found this video helpful and know of someone that would benefit from this video, please share it.
______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Speakers: Simon Sinek
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SimonSinek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonsinek/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonsinek/...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/simonsinek
Website: https://simonsinek.com/
Check out Simon Sinek's Books:
Start With Why - https://amzn.to/3dgvYEK
Find Your Why - https://amzn.to/3x1I64f
Leaders Eat Last - https://amzn.to/3zXCauZ
The Infinite Game - https://amzn.to/3qroZy0
Together Is Better - https://amzn.to/2U5lVM5
Sources:
Simon Sinek
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPmf...
UshersNewLook
YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/8l-YpiiBH4o
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ushersnewloo...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Ushersnewlook/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ushersnewlook
Website: https://ushersnewlook.org/
_______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Music: Music licensed through Envato Elements (AudioJungle)
_______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Video Footage: All video footage is licensed through various stock footage websites. This includes Artgrid, Storyblocks, FilmPac, and other stock footage websites.
▶︎ Disclaimer:
This video was fully edited and licensed by the team at Alpha Leaders
________________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Follow Alpha Leaders
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2T7goR6
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alpha_leade...
Our Mission:
Our goal and mission at Alpha Leaders is to motivate, inspire, and educate through our content. You will find anything from motivational speeches, educational content, ideas from innovators and entrepreneurs, and much more!
#alphaleaders #leavealegacy #motivation
Working for something you don't care about is called stress. Working for something we truly love is called passion. With this in mind, it is truly important that you truly find out what your passion is in this world. In this inspirational video about success, sit back as we listen to Simon Sinek’s rules of success.
Subscribe to our channel for the best motivational content here:
https://bit.ly/2T7goR6
If you found this video helpful and know of someone that would benefit from this video, please share it.
______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Speakers: Simon Sinek
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SimonSinek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonsinek/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonsinek/...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/simonsinek
Website: https://simonsinek.com/
Check out Simon Sinek's Books:
Start With Why - https://amzn.to/3dgvYEK
Find Your Why - https://amzn.to/3x1I64f
Leaders Eat Last - https://amzn.to/3zXCauZ
The Infinite Game - https://amzn.to/3qroZy0
Together Is Better - https://amzn.to/2U5lVM5
Sources:
Simon Sinek
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPmf...
UshersNewLook
YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/8l-YpiiBH4o
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ushersnewloo...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Ushersnewlook/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ushersnewlook
Website: https://ushersnewlook.org/
_______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Music: Music licensed through Envato Elements (AudioJungle)
_______________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Video Footage: All video footage is licensed through various stock footage websites. This includes Artgrid, Storyblocks, FilmPac, and other stock footage websites.
▶︎ Disclaimer:
This video was fully edited and licensed by the team at Alpha Leaders
________________________________________________________________________
▶︎ Follow Alpha Leaders
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2T7goR6
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alpha_leade...
Our Mission:
Our goal and mission at Alpha Leaders is to motivate, inspire, and educate through our content. You will find anything from motivational speeches, educational content, ideas from innovators and entrepreneurs, and much more!
#alphaleaders #leavealegacy #motivation
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