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CLIP 3 - DR. DAVID MARTIN: RENZ LAWSUIT, GOV. INSLEE’S FELONY, INFO ON VACCINES
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120 views • July 24, 2021
Clip 3 – Dr. David Martin discusses the Renz Lawsuit, the whistleblower’s 45,000 testimony, Gov. Inslee’s felony he has committed and info on the vaccines.
Dr. David Martin shares his plan with us to take action and hold Fauci and congressional members accountable by becoming action-based group wo makes changes. By joining his new social community platform, we are coming together to develop actions to take ensuring success that We the People will win. He’s given us all the information, now it’s time to take action! Thank you for watching. Please join the community in the fight here https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
Thank you Mike Adams for Brighteon and all you do for humanity! God bless!
Dr. David Martin shares his plan with us to take action and hold Fauci and congressional members accountable by becoming action-based group wo makes changes. By joining his new social community platform, we are coming together to develop actions to take ensuring success that We the People will win. He’s given us all the information, now it’s time to take action! Thank you for watching. Please join the community in the fight here https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
Thank you Mike Adams for Brighteon and all you do for humanity! God bless!
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