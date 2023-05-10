It Has Begun. They are coming across by the thousands, even before Title 42 expires. They are overwhelming border towns and being flown into the USA.
In a video filmed by journalist Bensman Todd, DPS officers and members of the Texas National Guard can be seen physically preventing and obstructing illegal aliens attempting to cross the river into Brownsville. Under orders from Gov. Abbott, they have also set up razor wire.
Steve Bannon's War Room | Todd Bensman:
Footage Reveals Beginning Of Biden’s Welcomed Invasion Of The Southern Border.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2n22em-footage-reveals-beginning-of-bidens-welcomed-invasion-of-the-southern-borde.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.