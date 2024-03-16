Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 In Turkey, at the Port a Container Ship Crashed the Cranes - at Int'l Port of Kocaeli
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1011 Subscribers
177 views
Published 16 hours ago

💥 In Turkey, three cranes collapsed at the port after a container ship crashed into them - media

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries in the international port of Kocaeli.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket