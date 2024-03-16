💥 In Turkey, at the Port a Container Ship Crashed the Cranes - at Int'l Port of Kocaeli

💥 In Turkey, three cranes collapsed at the port after a container ship crashed into them - media
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries in the international port of Kocaeli.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.