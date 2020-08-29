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RNC Live Coverage & President Trump Acceptance Speech - Day 4: Land of Greatness - 8/27/20
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6 views • August 29, 2020
Thursday, August 27, 2020: Watch LIVE coverage of day four of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte with full speeches and more.
President Trump Acceptance Speech LIVE
Who's speaking: In addition to Trump, the lineup is expected to include first lady Melania Trump, Pence and Donald Trump Jr.
Additionally, FOX News has confirmed Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed during the Parkland shooting, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple that waved guns at protesters, are scheduled to appear or make remarks.
Republican National Convention - RNC Live Coverage - Day 4: Land of Opportunity - 8/27/20
President Trump Acceptance Speech LIVE
Who's speaking: In addition to Trump, the lineup is expected to include first lady Melania Trump, Pence and Donald Trump Jr.
Additionally, FOX News has confirmed Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed during the Parkland shooting, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple that waved guns at protesters, are scheduled to appear or make remarks.
Republican National Convention - RNC Live Coverage - Day 4: Land of Opportunity - 8/27/20
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