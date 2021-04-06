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Understanding the COVID AGENDA
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174 views • April 06, 2021
Looks at how the globalists' false pandemic created enough alarm; to bypass all safety protocols in mounting an effective response. Standard safety measures were abandoned, allowing experimental mRNA vaccines to go to market, despite warnings. Hidden from the public were numerous findings showing adverse and life-threatening effects occurring 3-6 months after administering mRNA vaccines. Leading doctors and researchers are sounding the alarm.
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