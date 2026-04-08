Book Of Mormon & Book Of Revelation

Those that have the Book of Mormon, and believe what it says, should consider what Christ has revealed about the purported Book of Revelation. Firstly, the angel had this to say to Nephi son of Lehi:



18)And it came to pass that the angel spake unto me, saying: Look!

19)And I looked and beheld a man, and he was dressed in a white robe.

20)And the angel said unto me: Behold one of the twelve apostles of the Lamb.

21)Behold, he shall see and write the remainder of these things; yea, AND also many things which have been.

22)And he shall also write concerning the end of the world.

23)Wherefore, the things which he shall write are just and true; and behold they are written in the book which thou beheld proceeding out of the mouth of the Jew; and at the time they proceeded out of the mouth of the Jew, or, at the time the book proceeded out of the mouth of the Jew, the things which were written were plain and pure, and most precious and easy to the understanding of ALL men ...

27)And I, Nephi, heard and bear record, that the name of the apostle of the Lamb was John, according to the word of the angel. -1 Nephi 14: 18-23, 27



Did you detect what I did? The "Plain and Precious" truths that were once penned by John are no longer there in the canonized writings of most religious groups or individuals; or are not understandable. Also, there are no items in the so-called Book of Revelation that deals with anything before the days of Nephi. As the angel said earlier the things we freely have went through the hands of the great and abominable church of the devil.



Secondly, the Lord revealed we won't have the true writings of John until a group of His followers repent sufficiently before Him. See what the Lord revealed through His prophet-historian, Moroni son of Mormon:



13)Come unto me, O ye Gentiles, and I will show unto you the greater things, the knowledge which is hid up because of unbelief.

14)Come unto me, O ye house of Israel, and it shall be made manifest unto you how great things the Father hath laid up for you, from the foundation of the world; and it hath not come unto you, because of unbelief.

15)Behold, when ye (me included) shall rend that veil of unbelief which doth cause you to remain in your awful state of wickedness, and hardness of heart, and blindness of mind, then shall the great and marvelous things which have been hid up from the foundation of the world from you-yea, when ye shall call upon the Father in my name, with a broken heart and a contrite spirit, then shall ye know that the Father hath remembered the covenant which he made unto your fathers, O house of Israel.

16)And THEN shall my revelations which I have caused to be written by my servant John be unfolded in the eyes of all the people . Remember, when ye see these things, ye shall know that the time is at hand that they shall be made manifest in very deed. -Ether 4: 13-15



There is a difference from what is called the Book of Revelation and what the Lord has caused to be written by His servant John. Taking this and the above analysis I assume there are records by John that are much more than what we have. And when they come forth "all the people" will come to an understanding.

See: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnRMetallo and https://archive.org/details/@johnrmetallosr

